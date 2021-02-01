So far, 64 proposals of Covid expenditure audited by BMC

The BMC has spent over Rs 1,600 crore on Covid-19. (File)

The BMC has started auditing proposals of Covid-19 expenditure since the outbreak started, and the civic body’s municipal chief auditor (MCA) department has audited 64 proposals so far. In December, the department started auditing expenditure after corporators from the opposition alleged irregularities over the purchase of items and in awarding contracts while setting up facilities like jumbo Covid centres.

Following this, last month, Standing Committee chairperson ordered an audit of all Covid-related expenditure. There are a total of 108 such proposals from March to October, 2020. The BMC has spent over Rs 1,600 crore on Covid-19.

“The auditor department has completed the audit of 64 proposals. The department has also taken meeting with all heads of departments for details. A letter has also been sent to the municipal commissioner to give priority to audit. Rest will be completed soon before Standing Committee,” said Yashwant Jadhav, chairperson of Standing Committee.