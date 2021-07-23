scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
'Snooping': Maharashtra Congress leaders protest outside Raj Bhavan

A delegation led by state Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap later met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 23, 2021 5:20:56 am
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

The state and city units of the Congress staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill demanding a probe into the alleged snooping on politicians, journalists and other people using Pegasus software.

A delegation led by state Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap later met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Patole said the “snooping” was an attack on the freedom of speech and democracy.

Jagtap said, “Union Home minister Amit Shah must resign.”

