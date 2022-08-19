Sniffer dog Rana, member of Mumbai police bomb squad, dies

Rana, a dog serving with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Mumbai police, died at the age of seven on Wednesday, an officer said.
The Labrador, who was trained as a sniffer dog, was inducted into the BDDS in 2016 and took part in various operations, including scrutiny of bomb threat calls and anti-sabotage checks during VVIP movement, the officer added.
Rana had been undergoing treatment since July 22 due to stomach-related ailments and was admitted to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Hospital in Mumbai where it breathed its last at 10.35 pm on Wednesday.
An official from the Mumbai police said that as per tradition, Rana was given the proper police guard of honour reserved for the death of police personnel on Thursday. Several senior officers, including the joint commissioner of police (administration) and senior inspector of the bomb squad, were present on the occasion
