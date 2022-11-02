SNDT varsity to open centre in Chandrapur district next June

A NEW centre of SNDT Women’s University will be opened in Ballarpur in Chandrapur district from June next year to provide job-oriented skills to girls, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil said on Tuesday.

According to the office of Patil, a meeting was held in Mumbai in this connection on Tuesday. It was attended by Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is Guardian Minister for Chandrapur district, along with others from Chandrapur and higher education department, including Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University Dr Ujwala Chakradeo. Following the meeting, the department has been asked to prepare a proposal for funding such a centre in Chandrapur which will be aimed at providing job-oriented training to girls in the region, which is predominantly rural.

“As the next academic year begins in June, priority will be given to start employment oriented and skill-based courses at this centre,” said Patil.