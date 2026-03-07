SNDT cancels lecture by feminist historian Chakravarti, sparks concern in academic circles

This year’s event was announced on Wednesday through a poster shared on social media. According to the poster, the event was to be organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra Stree Mukti Parishad (MSMP).

Mar 7, 2026
SNDT cancels lecture by feminist historian Chakravarti, Neera Desai Memorial Lecture, SNDT Women’s University, Uma Chakravarti, Uma Chakravarti lecture, Indian express news, current affairsAccording to sources in SNDT University, discussions on cancelling the event began after the criticism on social media.
The sixteenth Neera Desai Memorial Lecture (NDML) at SNDT Women’s University, scheduled to be delivered by eminent feminist historian Prof. Uma Chakravarti on March 14, has been abruptly cancelled just a day after its announcement, triggering confusion and controversy within India’s feminist and academic circles.

With no official explanation offered by the university, the cancellation of the lecture organised by its Research Centre for Women’s Studies (RCWS) has raised questions about who was responsible for the decision and sparked wider concerns among scholars about the future of gender studies in the country.

Dr. Neera Desai was one of the pioneers of women’s studies in India and played a key role in establishing the RCWS at SNDT University, which is also considered India’s first university-based research centre for women’s studies.

Prof. Chakravarti said she received a call on Friday informing her that the event had been cancelled. “I am amused that a women’s university which has historically been a place for women to get educated and speak-up, should feel anxious about hosting an event organised by its own Women’s Studies Centre.”

When contacted, SNDT University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ujwala Chakradeo said she was not aware of the event.

Soon after the poster of the event was shared on social media, it was criticised by some users who said that Prof. Chakravarti is the inventor of the term ‘Brahminical Patriarchy’.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources in SNDT University, discussions on cancelling the event began after the criticism on social media.

Calling the cancellation dangerous for academic discourse on university campuses, Dr Kunda P.N. from MSMP said, “The issue of ‘Brahmanical Patriarchy’ was first discussed by Jyotiba Phule, in 19th century, later on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and then many other research scholars; Dr. Chakravarti has just consolidated all these theories in the past.”

