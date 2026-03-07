SNDT cancels lecture by feminist historian Chakravarti, sparks concern in academic circles

According to sources in SNDT University, discussions on cancelling the event began after the criticism on social media.

The sixteenth Neera Desai Memorial Lecture (NDML) at SNDT Women’s University, scheduled to be delivered by eminent feminist historian Prof. Uma Chakravarti on March 14, has been abruptly cancelled just a day after its announcement, triggering confusion and controversy within India’s feminist and academic circles.

With no official explanation offered by the university, the cancellation of the lecture organised by its Research Centre for Women’s Studies (RCWS) has raised questions about who was responsible for the decision and sparked wider concerns among scholars about the future of gender studies in the country.

Dr. Neera Desai was one of the pioneers of women’s studies in India and played a key role in establishing the RCWS at SNDT University, which is also considered India’s first university-based research centre for women’s studies.