Smoothing over issues in MVA: Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

In the backdrop of increasing dissonance in the MVA alliance, NCP chief Sharad Pawar drove down to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence where the two held a two-hour meeting. Several issues, including that of election to the post of the Assembly speaker, were said to have been discussed.

The election to the speaker’s post is likely to be held in the two-day Monsoon Session on July 5 and 6, said sources. The post fell vacant following the resignation of Nana Patole, who is now the state Congress president, in February.

Sources said the issue of holding the election to the post comes days after state Congress leaders announced that it should be held during the Monsoon Session. The chief minister was a little rigid about the election, sources said.

“The NCP chief has pacified the CM and convinced him to hold the election to the post of Assembly speaker in this Assembly session. The RT-PCR test is mandatory for all MLAs. So, the final call may be taken on Monday after seeking reports of RT-PCR,” said a leader requesting anonymity.

The talk of holding the election to the Assembly speaker’s post gained momentum after state Congress president Nana Patole held a meeting with the Congress leadership in Delhi last week. The candidate for the speaker’s post is likely to be finalised two days before the Assembly session, said sources.

The MVA, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress along with Independents, have 169 legislators out of a total of 288. Out of the 169, the MVA has lost two legislators to Covid-19 and one seat was won by the BJP in a bypoll. The bypoll for another seat is yet to take place. The BJP has 107 legislators and the support of some Independents.

Sources said Pawar also attended the meeting held by Thackeray with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and senior government officials on the issue of redevelopment of BDD chawl. Since Awhad insisted on Pawar attending the meeting to resolve the issue, the NCP chief also attended that meeting and then held discussions with the CM separately, the leader added.

The CM said it should be ensured that no one was rendered homeless in the BDD chawl redevelopment and further directed to set up a ministerial

committee to take policy decisions regarding accommodation for police personnel.