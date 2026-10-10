Around Town: Crave smoky meats? This new Bandra smokehouse brings African fire cooking to Mumbai

Mumbai has no shortage of food cooked over fire, from kebabs and tandoori meats to the smoky fare emerging from traditional sigdis. In Khar, Tavora Smokehouse takes that familiar technique in a different direction, drawing from the African tradition of braai, a social gathering centered around grilling meat over an open fire.

Tucked into a sprawling residential complex, the modest 18-seater has the easy, interactive feel of a neighbourhood cafe. An open counter brings diners close to the action, while the compact space keeps the focus on the food and the cooking process. The menu combines wood-smoked meats, sandwiches and bowls with coffee and kombucha, giving the smokehouse a casual, cafe-like character.

For Chef Nicole Gonsalves, the idea took shape during a trip to the UK last year. At London’s Borough Market, she came across The Black Pig, a sandwich shop known for its pulled pork, and began thinking about a similar format for India. She eventually reworked the idea around slow smoking, using the technique to make the meat itself the centrepiece.

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Gonsalves, who has worked at hotels across India and abroad, including Hilton and Ambassadors, and has also worked with a food production company in India, brings years of experience with meat, sourcing and cooking techniques to Tavora. She also worked under master butcher Chef Richard Sawyer at Rules, London’s oldest restaurant.

The cooking at Tavora follows the braai tradition with meat cooked indirectly and slowly at temperatures of about 110 to 135 degrees Celsius. After experimenting with woods including mango and apple, Tavora settled on tamarind wood. “It lends the meat an earthy, fruity smokiness as the wood burns over long hours,” Gonsalves added.

Tavora Smokehouse’s 12-hour wood smoked pulled pork burger with house-made banana chips and tomato relish. (Image courtesy: Special Arrangement) Tavora Smokehouse’s 12-hour wood smoked pulled pork burger with house-made banana chips and tomato relish. (Image courtesy: Special Arrangement)

The process begins well before the smoker. Gonsalves uses her network of suppliers to source antibiotic-free chicken and premium cuts of meat. The wood-smoked pulled pork burger, one of the most popular orders, takes nearly 12 hours to smoke after the meat is brined for 24 hours with aromatics. Unlike the traditional use of pork shoulder, Tavora uses leg meat for what Gonsalves describes as a “juicier result”.

The smoked pork is tucked into a soft brioche bun with roasted onions, West African pepper sauce and parmesan, alongside green apple slaw and roasted tomatoes. Homemade spiced banana chips and a tart tomato relish replace the more conventional fries and ketchup.

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The chicken sampler offers three African spice profiles — peri peri, harissa and Moroccan — each layered over the underlying smokiness. The South African braai pork chop, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables, is smoked with paprika, garlic, cumin and brown sugar, which caramelises on the meat. Among the bowls, the berbere chicken with jollof rice stands out. While jollof traditionally uses Scotch bonnet, Tavora uses a chilli that comes closest in heat and flavour to recreate its characteristic kick. The sandwich menu extends from Goan smoked chorizo to chimichurri mutton with pickled beetroot.

The ‘Taste Our Meats’ sampler with harissa, Moroccan, peri peri chicken, and north-east spiced pork. (Image courtesy: Special Arrangement) The ‘Taste Our Meats’ sampler with harissa, Moroccan, peri peri chicken, and north-east spiced pork. (Image courtesy: Special Arrangement)

For Gonsalves, the African and Indian spice traditions are not as far apart as they may appear. Both use ingredients such as cinnamon, turmeric and cumin, while wood-fired cooking has long been part of Indian culinary traditions. “Mumbai is not foreign to sauces and marinades like chermoula and chimichurri. It was only a matter of amplifying those flavour profiles with good quality meat and complementary textures,” Gonsalves notes.

The meal ends on a sweeter note with a chocolate malva pudding, served with chocolate sauce, or milk bread French toast with candied nuts, Chantilly cream and honey-maple butter.