Saturday, August 13, 2022

Smoke from factory makes breathing difficult for residents of housing society in Mulund

On April 6, the residents wrote a formal complaint letter to BMC’s T ward and another to Mulund police station. When contacted, Kantilal Kothimbire, senior inspector of Mulund police station said, “We had forwarded the complaint to BMC soon as we received it, as issuing permission to factories is the responsibility of the BMC.”

Written by Jayprakash S Naidu | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 12:34:13 am
faridabad murderThe residents are concerned to raise their voices because the garment factory owner is said to be politically connected.

FOR PAST eight months residents of Marathon Cosmos housing society located next to the Tansa Pipeline in Mulund (West) are facing breathing issues due to smoke emanating from a garment factory, believed to be a garment making factory in the area. The emissions continues to take place despite formal complaints submitted to the police, BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The residents are concerned to raise their voices because the garment factory owner is said to be politically connected. When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Chakrapani Alle of T ward said, “I wrote to police and MPCB to check about the pollution. They did not allow officials to enter for inspection and we will take police protection to inspect the premises soon.”

With little help coming from the BMC and local police, residents submitted a complaint to MPCB on August 2.
A S Nandwate, sub-regional officer Mumbai (4) from MPCB said, “Our team went there twice but they did not allow us to enter the premises. They were segregating some metals from waste materials. We will go again, this time with police and BMC.”

Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
On Friday, The Indian Express visited the spot and spoke to owner Yusuf Malik, who said the issue is over. “Police and MPCB officials checked my premises and took action. We have stopped the emissions. I can assure you that the emission is not coming from my compound anymore. It may be from nearby places but not from my compound,” he said.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 12:34:13 am

