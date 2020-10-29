Smog layer over Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex most polluted in city with very poor air quality

Mumbai also experienced a slight dip in the minimum temperatures on Wednesday.

A THIN layer of smog was witnessed across Mumbai’s skyline, with the city recording its worst air quality since the Covid-19 lockdown on Wednesday.

Bandra Kurla Complex remained the most polluted area in the city with an air quality index (AQI) of 305 (very poor), followed by Malad at 204 (poor). Moderate AQI was recorded at Colaba (159), Mazgaon (156), and Chembur (152). For PM2.5 pollutant, the pollutant-measuring indicator was recorded at 125 (moderate).

Mumbai also experienced a slight dip in the minimum temperatures on Wednesday. The Santacruz weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is near normal temperature. On Monday, the night temperature was three degrees above normal at 25 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was near normal for the second day. Borivali East recorded the lowest minimum at 18.5 degrees, while Powai station recorded 20 degrees.

Weather stations in the island city recorded night temperature above 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The Colaba weather station of IMD, which is representative of south Mumbai recorded minimum temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees above normal.

Following the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, a drop in humidity and temperature is expected, said IMD. As per the 24 hours forecast, the minimum temperature in the city will hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, IMD on Wednesday declared withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the entire country.

“In the view of the significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today,” an IMD bulletin said.

The criteria used by the IMD for declaring the withdrawal from extreme north-western parts of the country was adopted in 2006. The major features include cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days, reduction in moisture as seen in the water vapour imageries. These features are only considered after September 1. This year, the state recorded 16 per cent surplus rain between June and September.

The state has also reported 77 per cent excess rain this month till October 26.

