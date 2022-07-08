SMART, river linking projects to be fast-tracked: Fadnavis

The state government on Thursday decided to fast-track the World Bank-assisted State of Maharashtra’s Agri-business and Rural Transformation (SMART) project to help farmers.

The project, introduced in 2018-19 by then Devendra Fadnavis-led government, was put on the backburner by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Fadnavis, his deputy, the government revisited the project.

Following the meeting, Fadnavis told mediapersons, “The World Bank had promised to assist us financially for the SMART project. But in the last two-and-a-half years, the project was neglected.”

“The project would help in creating robust value addition chain in post harvest segments. It would facilitate enterprise promotion and attract business investment.” It also entails formation of farmer producer groups and linking farmers to markets, he added.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Another important decision taken at the meeting was to diverting the flood waters of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur to drought-hit Marathwada.

Shinde directed officials to prepare a comprehensive draft on the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project and also come out with a draft proposal on diverting water flowing away from Godavari basin to Marathwada.

Fadnavis said, “The project is high on our agenda. There will be no paucity of funds to ensure that the project is completed within three-and-a-half years.”

The project entails channelising the additional water from Wainganga river basin to Nalganga river basin.

After completion, the project will help bring 3.75 lakh hectare of land under irrigation in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Nagpur districts.

“Currently, only 10-20 per cent of the work is left in 104 irrigation projects. The water resources department should accord higher priority to such projects in which 75-80 per cent of the work has been completed. It would be futile to withhold funds for such projects,” said Fadnavis.

He added, “All the eight districts in Marathwada reel under drought. If additional water from Godavari river basin is diverted to Marathwada through tunnels, it can bring a revolution.”