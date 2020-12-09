Mumbai: 50-year-old slumlord arrested in arms case

Known to own several slums in the city, Shah has been booked in murder and extortion cases in the past. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 50-year-old slumlord, Kareema Mujib Shah, in connection with an arms case.

The police said that interrogation of three accused earlier arrested in the case had led them to Shah, who has over 30 cases registered against her in Mumbai.

An officer from the Anti-Extortion Cell said that last month, they had arrested the three persons linked to fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach. “While firearms were found on the accused, they planned to extort money from businessmen in south Mumbai,” the officer added.

During their interrogation, the three accused told the police about the involvement of Shah, also known as Kareema Aapa. Following this, she was arrested earlier this week. The police claimed that Shah has admitted to her role in the crime.

Known to own several slums in the city, Shah has been booked in murder and extortion cases in the past.

