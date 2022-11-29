scorecardresearch
Slum Rehabilitation Authority to enlist builders to execute 500 stuck projects

A senior official said they have floated a tender, in which builders who fit the criteria can participate. "We have come up with categories, based on which developers will be enlisted or empanelled. The categories are based on the financial position of the developers."

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is set to enlist developers to complete over 500 projects that are stuck in the city.

Officials said that over 500 SRA projects, mainly in the suburbs, are stuck. One of the major reason is builders lacking funds to continue the project, sources in the SRA said. “These 500 plus projects are stuck for over a decade, affecting lakhs of slum dwellers, especially as developers in several cases have stopped paying them rent,” said a source.

On the rationale to empanel financially viable developers to execute these projects, an official said, “The empanelment will expedite slum projects, as ultimately, giving houses to slum tenants is our main objective. Moreover, the SRA will have a fresh list of developers having strong financial position in the market who can revive these dead projects.”

The housing department, led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, had announced immediately after taking charge that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will take up stuck SRA projects. However, as an official notification is yet to be issued in this regard, then SRA cannot hand over such projects to MHADA. Sources said that while executing such projects, MHADA can develop the saleable part of the project on its own or by a private developer. It will have the liberty to sell the houses either via lottery or in open market.

