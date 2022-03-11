Sluggish growth likely in agriculture, allied sector

AGAINST THE backdrop of frequent hailstorms, cyclones and untimely rains the agriculture and allied sector is expected to grow at a sluggish rate of 4.4 per cent, which is the lowest in the last three years.

While the growth estimate for the sector in the last economic survey was pegged at 11.7 per cent, revised estimates show that the sector notched a growth of 17.9 percent. This is substantially higher than the average 3 per cent sectoral growth that agriculture and allied activities have registered in the past decade. The previous highest growth witnessed by the sector that accounts for over 50 per cent of livelihoods in Maharashtra was 21 per cent in 2016-17.

“Agriculture sector in the state was badly affected due to frequent hailstorms, cyclones and untimely rains during cropping season of 2020-21 and 2021-22,” the economic survey states. It says that a total of 53.89 lakh hectares of land was affected due to untimely or heavy rainfall for which Rs 4,326.63 crore was paid as compensation.

The total irrigated area in the state has also increased from 40.52 lakh hectares to 41.60 lakh hectares. Meanwhile, sector banks continue to fail to meet the annual credit plan for agriculture. According to the report, while the annual target for agriculture in the annual credit plan was Rs 1.18 lakh crore up to September 2021, only Rs 58,000 crore worth of loans were disbursed.

The survey states that the total rainfall in the state during 2021 up to October was 118.2 per cent of the normal. Out of 355 talukas (excluding those in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts) in the state, 187 talukas received excess rainfall, 146 talukas received normal and 22 talukas received deficient rainfall.

During the kharif season of 2021-22, sowing was completed on 155.15 lakh ha, as against 159.48 lakh ha in the state during the previous year. The area under pulses, oilseeds and sugarcane is expected to increase while that under cereals and cotton is expected to decrease as compared to the previous year.

During the rabi season of 2021-22, sowing was completed on 52.47 lakh ha by the end of January, which is 10 per cent less than the corresponding period the previous year. The area of pulses is expected to increase whereas the area of cereals and oilseeds crops is expected to decrease as compared to previous year.