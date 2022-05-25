Mumabi: Sloth bear Shiva delights visitors at Byculla zoo

CITIZENS CAN now see Shiva, a two-year-old male sloth bear that recently arrived at the Byculla zoo after travelling 832 km from Nasik. The bear was released into its exhibit for public viewing on Monday.

However, Shivani, the lone female sloth bear at the zoo and Shiva are yet to be released together in the exhibit. “Meet our new member Shiva when you visit the Mumbai Zoo,” the zoo’s Twitter handle posted.

The one-year-old Shivani – the zoo’s first – was brought in from Surat in 2019. However, she has been hand raised and has not lived in a presence of another sloth bear. The sloth bear enclosure is spread across 1,200 sq m, which was constructed recently.

Abhishek Satam, a biologist at Byculla zoo said, “Shiva’s quarantine ended and was released in the exhibit on Monday. However, both the sloth bears have not been released together. We are releasing them into the exhibit one at a time. We have noticed that Shivani goes near the feed cage of Shiva when she is released into the exhibit.”

The sloth bear and a pair of leopards were brought to Byculla zoo from Nagpur’s Gorewada zoo. All three animals reached Mumbai a month ago and have finished their quarantine. However, the leopards are yet to be released into their exhibit.

“All three animals are aged around two years and arrived from Gorewada Zoo. We have shifted them from their transportation unit and the acclimatisation process has started. The citizens can soon see them in their enclosures,” Byculla zoo director Sanjay Tripathi said.