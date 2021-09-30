Slight rise in Covid cases in younger population: BMC data

COVID-19 cases among the younger population including children have seen a slight increase in the last one month, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) COVID dashboard data of age-wise positive patients.

Data show that in the last one month, of the total new cases, 11.52 per cent were from the age group of 0-19 years.

This is slightly higher than the previous month, when infection among children and the young population up to 19 years was 9.38 per cent.

As per the data, between August 29 and September 28, Mumbai reported 11,323 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which 1305 were among the younger population below 19 years. In the 0-9 years age group, 368 infections were reported, and in the 10-19 years group 937 people were found positive.

Data analysis further shows that between July 25 and August 29, the city recorded 9828 fresh cases of which 922 were among children and young population up to 19 years. In the children up to 9 years, 253 were infected, and the remaining 669 were in the 10-19 years age group.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that there is rise in cases among below 19 years age group, but as of now there is no cause of concern. “People below 19 years old are not vaccinated. After relaxation in Covid-19 curbs, socialization has increased, which is also a factor in rise in infection among them. But the good thing is most of them are asymptomatic and very few are required to be admitted in hospital for treatment. Their recovery is very fast,” said Kakani.

BMC officials also said that though infection among the younger population is showing an increase since they are not vaccinated, their recovery rate is fast. Experts and doctors had already warned that the third wave of COVID-19 could hit children as no vaccination is available for those below 18 years of age.

In Mumbai, 1.23 crore people have so far got at least the first dose of vaccine, which means that about 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated with one dose. Around 81.45 lakh have got their first dose, and 41.66 lakh have got both doses.

Data of COVID-19 dashboard indicates that after the second wave had hit Mumbai between mid-February and end of April, there has been a gradual rise in infection among children and teenagers.

Since the Covid outbreak from March 2020, infection among children was low, at 5.63 per cent till mid-February. As per the data, on February 19, Mumbai had 3,12,002 total Covid cases of which only 17,593 were in the 0-19 years age group. The infection rate among the population below 19 years has seen a slight increase in the last seven and half months (From February 19 to September 28) as it went up to 7.65 per cent out of 4,12,356 new cases detected.

“Since vaccines for those below 18 years are yet to be developed, they become vulnerable to infection as they are unprotected. But the good thing is that most of them are recovering at home only,” an official from the health department said.

Recently, 22 people including four children were found positive in St Joseph Orphanage at Agripada.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 458 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.