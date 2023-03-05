Slide in onion prices: Upset farmer activists try to throw onions on Fadnavis’ convoy at Amravati

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) activists on Sunday tried to throw onions on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vehicle at Amravati.

A group of SSS activists tried to hurl onions at Fadnavis’ vehicle during his visit to Amravati to attend a conclave on millet. The activists raised anti-government slogans and demanded higher remuneration for farm produce. Police intervened and took the protesters into custody.

Farmers are unhappy after a sharp drop in prices of onions. “A group of activists tried to throw onions on Fadnavis. But they could not reach him or his car. Police caught and took them away. They were demanding higher prices for onions and cotton among others.”

The farmers are demanding Rs 1,500 per quintal for onion. Apart from that they want NAFED to procure onions at Rs 15 to 20 per kg.

The prices of onion, which were Rs 1,850 per quintal in December last year, dropped to Rs 550 in February this year. It further came down to Rs 350 to 450 per quintal. In several places farmers had to sell onion at Rs 2 per kg.

At Nashik, Union minister Bharati Pawar also faced the farmers’ ire. During her visit, farmers ghearoed Pawar and raised questions seeking answers from the minister. The farmers complained that the procurement process on onions by NAFED was not taking place. Onion cultivators were reeling in severe financial crisis. With surplus onion production in market and lower prices, farmers are not in a position to even recover the investment cost.

On Saturday, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, who visited the agriculture conclave in Amravati, too tasted the farmers’ wrath. Angry farmers complained that the government was not taking urgent steps to tackle the crisis.

Earlier, addressing the agriculture conclave at Amravati, Fadnavis warned, “Excess use of chemical fertilizers has damaged the soil. If the soil health in not restored, Maharashtra will turn into a desert in the next 10 to 15 years.”

While explaining the significance of organic farming, Fadnavis urged the farmers to explore the innovative methods that will not only reduce investment but ensure quality and higher production.

Referring to the millet mission 2023, Fadnavis said, ” At G 20 where heads of several countries have assembled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed that the food served to foreign dignitaries should have millets. Various food items on the platter were made from jowari, bajri, nachni and other cereals which are healthier. ”

Fadnavis said, “The millet mission is to revert to our traditional food which has over the years been forgotten. It has become poor man’s diet. And rich have turned to western food habits which is rich in gluten, sugar etc. Therefore, millet mission is to create awareness amongst people to adopt healthy eating based on cereals.”