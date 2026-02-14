Slew of accidents at Mumbai Metro construction sites in the past few years

On Saturday, a man lost his life while three others were injured after a portion of the ‘parapet segment’ of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at Mulund. While mayor Ritu Tawde described it as a result of sheer negligence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated an inquiry into the incident.

However, this is not the only incident that took place at the Mumbai Metro construction sites. Over the past decade, several accidents took place at multiple Metro sites resulting in fatalities and injuries.

November 2025 — Project supervisor died after falling on the road below

In November 2025–a 42-year-old supervisor–Farhan Tehzeed Ahmed–lost his life after he fell down from a platform at the construction site of Mumbai Metro 9. The platform was erected by the authorities to oversee the ongoing construction work and Ahmed fell by losing his balance while he was carrying out inspection. Following this incident, an internal inquiry was initiated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) where safety lapses were flagged. Later, the MMRDA authorities imposed Rs 55 lakh penalty on the two consortiums that were involved in the project.