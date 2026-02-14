Slew of accidents at Mumbai Metro construction sites in the past few years

On Saturday, a man lost his life while three others were injured after a portion of the ‘parapet segment’ of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at Mulund. While mayor Ritu Tawde described it as a result of sheer negligence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated an inquiry into the incident.
However, this is not the only incident that took place at the Mumbai Metro construction sites. Over the past decade, several accidents took place at multiple Metro sites resulting in fatalities and injuries.
November 2025 — Project supervisor died after falling on the road below
In November 2025–a 42-year-old supervisor–Farhan Tehzeed Ahmed–lost his life after he fell down from a platform at the construction site of Mumbai Metro 9. The platform was erected by the authorities to oversee the ongoing construction work and Ahmed fell by losing his balance while he was carrying out inspection. Following this incident, an internal inquiry was initiated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) where safety lapses were flagged. Later, the MMRDA authorities imposed Rs 55 lakh penalty on the two consortiums that were involved in the project.
August 2025 — Iron rod collapses injuring youth
In August 2025, a Sonu Ali–a 20-year-old–was seriously injured after a thick 20 mm rod pierced his head while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. The incident took place at Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) Bhiwandi area, where the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan stretch for Mumbai Metro 5 was underway. Following this incident, the MMRDA imposed a cost of Rs 55 lakh on the consortium of contractors as well as the consultant for safety lapses in the project.
December 2024 — Cement mixer truck overturns, operator dies
In December 2024, Ashish Gyanadas Kumar–a 25-year-old operator of a cement mixer truck lost his life after parts of the road caved in. The incident was reported at a construction site of Mumbai Metro 9 on Mira Road. The incident took place after Kumar was reversing the mixer truck to deploy cement concrete for an underground tank. The MMRDA stated that it was an accident and the weight of the vehicle led to the road getting caved in and that the driver misjudged the edge of the excavated pit made for the tank, causing the vehicle to lose balance and topple into the ditch.
December 2023 — Worker died falling from platform
A 33-year-old labourer named Dhananjay Gopal Chawhan lost his life after falling from a platform at the construction site of Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadali) route at Louisnagar in Thane in December 2023. The incident also took place very close to then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence. According to the MMRDA authorities, the victim fell by tripping off the platform, while trying to adjust to the shuttering plate on the platform. Following this, the MMRDA initiated an inquiry and slapped a penalty of Rs 6 lakh on the consultant of the contractor under whom the deceased was working.
September 2019 — Worker dies following collapse of a tunnel shaft
A 39-year-old worker–Harish Chand–lost his life after a slab of rock mass collapsed from the tunnel face, crushing him. The incident took place at Mumbai Metro Line 3 near a cross exit of the present day Seepz Metro station. Following the incident, all the works that were underway were stopped by the Mumbai Metro Corporation Limited (MMRCL). The MMRCL had initiated an inquiry into the accident and stated that compensation would be paid to the next of kin of the victim in accordance with company’s existing policies.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More