Sleeping pod services to begin soon at Mumbai Central station, CSMT and LTT to follow suit

Passengers waiting to board their trains at the Mumbai Central railway station would soon be able to do so while enjoying the comforts of state-of-the-art sleeping pods at affordable rates.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is expected to start the service, which allows passengers to avail a bed and other facilities in the capsule-shaped sleeping pods on an hourly basis, within the next two weeks.

With origins in Japan, sleeping pods are a popular feature of international tourism, allowing travellers to find accommodation at rates far cheaper than conventional hotels.

“Work on the first pod of the IRCTC is in its final stages and it has been planned to launch the services from the last week of October, before the festive and New Year eve season at Mumbai Central Station of Western Railways. The official announcement regarding the same will be made soon,” said Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager of West Zone, IRCTC.

“We intend to provide quality accommodation services to all kinds of travellers, ranging from backpackers to those planning an overnight stay, in a hygienic and cozy environment,” he added.

The tariff for the facility is yet to be announced.

The pods will have modern features such as WiFi, air conditioning, key card access, hygienic washrooms and CCTV surveillance apart from basic amenities.

There will be 48 pods at Mumbai Central including 30 classic pods, seven ladies-only pods, 10 private pods and one disabled-friendly pod that can accommodate two individuals. Besides, five only-shower units will also be installed.

Central Railway is also planning to set up 32 sleeping pods at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 48 pods at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

RESTAURANT ON WHEELS AT CSMT

Central Railways opened a “restaurant on wheels” at the CSMT on Monday.

Located on platform number 18, the restaurant has been constructed using a retrofitted discarded train coach and has a capacity to accommodate 40 guest at a time.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railways, inspected the restaurant on Monday. Central Railways is planning to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Nerul, Lonavala and Igatpuri.