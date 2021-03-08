Slapped by step-father, two-year-old dies in Mumbai

The father was arrested on Saturday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A two-year-old girl died soon after being slapped by her step-father at their residence in Sakinaka in Andheri (east) on March 4.

Her father was arrested on Saturday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to Sakinaka police, the accused Arif Ansari, 28, and his wife Razia Ansari, 28, got married six months ago and live at Netaji Nagar. Razia has four children from her previous marriage. While Razia is a domestic help, Arif works in the private sector. A year ago, one of her daughters, the victim Shifa, suffered a leg fracture in a mishap and was unable to walk.

A week before her death, Shifa was suffering from cold and fever. On March 4, at 8.30 am, Shifa was playing near the door and urinated. “Seeing her urinate, Arif slapped her on the face,” Razia told the police in her statement.

The slap reportedly made Shifa lose her balance, and she fell on the floor and suffered a head injury. She also experienced breathlessness, her mother told the police.

Arif and Razia rushed her to a private clinic, who asked her to go to a bigger hospital. Her parents then rushed her to Anandibai Joshi maternity home by 10.40 am, and by 11 am she was declared dead.

A post-mortem reported at Rajawadi hospital stated “Traumatic Asphyxia” as the preliminary cause of Shifa’s death, but the final cause of death report is awaited pending chemical analysis report from the forensic lab.

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 (2) for culpable homicide. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till March 9.