‘Slap Uddhav’ row: Narayan Rane moves Bombay HC for quashing of FIRs, refused urgent hearing

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs registered against him for his ‘slap’ remark against Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray in Raigad district on Monday.

However, the court refused to grant urgent hearing noting that the petition had to be duly filed in the HC registry.

Rane has challenged the three FIRs registered against him in Mahad (Raigad), Pune, and Nashik. In view of his arrest in the afternoon, Rane is now likely to seek release on interim bail pending hearing of his plea.

Advocate Aniket Nikam for Rane sought an urgent hearing on Tuesday and submitted that the action against his client on the FIR was in “arbitrary” manner, while it was required to issue notice to Rane under section 41A (notice for appearance before police officer) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the offences having punishment less than 7-year imprisonment.

However, such a notice was not issued resulting in violation of legal procedures and, therefore, action by Sangameshwar Police, Ratnagiri district is ‘illegal,’ Nikam said.

Advocate Nikam mentioned Rane’s plea before a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar on Tuesday. However, the bench said that mentioning of the plea was not allowed and that the petitioner was required to follow proper ‘procedure under law’ to get the petition registered and file a praecipe in registry to get the matter listed for hearing.

Nikam had then sought directions to the registry as the petition had not got the lodging number. “The police have arrived to arrest him and are waiting at his doorstep,” Nikam had told HC.

“Please do not make us do the job of the registry,” the bench, however, said and refused to conduct a hearing on Tuesday.

Nikam told the media that the petition could not be registered due to technical defects and also the original copy of the order rejecting the anticipatory bail of Rane by Ratnagiri court, which is being challenged, could not be submitted as the same was not made available.

Rane’s counsel is likely to mention his plea for urgent hearing in the High Court again on Wednesday.

At least three FIRs have been registered against Rane for his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while giving a speech in Raigad district on Monday. The FIRs have been registered in Raigad, Pune, and Nashik districts.

During his speech, Rane said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

An FIR has been registered by Mahad city’s Yuva Sena party leader Siddhesh Patekar against Rane under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 159(commit an affray), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. An FIR with similar sections has been registered by Nashik city’s cyberpolice unit and by Pune police as well.