Skywalks to connect Metro stations to malls,offices

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (File Photo) Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). (File Photo)

On the lines of Japan and Dubai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposes to connect upcoming Metro stations with nearby malls and offices through skywalks. This will ensure that commuters do not have to get on the road to reach their destinations and can walk from the metro station.

“We are considering connecting malls and offices near the Metro stations directly through skywalks. The commercial establishments can approach us if they want to connect to the stations,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

While the MMRDA will design the connector, the malls or office buildings will have to bear the cost of constructing it. With this the commuters will have direct access to nearby malls and offices and can walk to them directly from the Metro station without having to get on the road. This will also help to decongest the roads as people will not be exiting on to the road in large numbers at Metro stations.

“This model is widely followed in Japan. Though it is densely populated you will hardly find people on the streets as they are directly connected to their destinations from the metro stations. Each station has around 100 connections to the places nearby. We will not be able to have as many but we can connect to the important ones,” added Darade.

The model will be first implemented on the Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors on the Link Road and the Western Express Highway. There are at least three big malls on the Link Road and one on the highway apart from several office spaces. The MMRDA has also appointed a consultant to study the possibility of providing multi-modal integration at stations.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App