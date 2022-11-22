scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Skywalk proposed to connect Bandra Terminus and Suburban station

According to sources, a departmental survey and feasibility have been done by the divisional team and an estimate submitted for approval from the Railway Board.

Currently, passengers boarding trains and arriving at Bandra Terminus face difficulty in taking the suburban services due to lack of connectivity. (Representational/File)

A new skywalk has been proposed by the Western Railway to bring connectivity between Bandra Terminus station and the Bandra Suburban station. According to sources, a 340-metre long skywalk has been proposed to facilitate commuters at Bandra Terminus station that cater to long distance express and mail trains.

According to sources, a departmental survey and feasibility have been done by the divisional team and an estimate submitted for approval from the Railway Board. The estimated cost of this work is Rs 32.3 crore.

Currently, passengers boarding trains and arriving at Bandra Terminus face difficulty in taking the suburban services due to lack of connectivity. A skywalk is available for Khar Road station, where only slow corridor suburban services are available. Also, the walkway is significantly long.

Western Railway has initiated a work proposal to connect the foot overbridge at the north-end of Bandra Suburban station to skywalk at Bandra Terminus so that passengers can reach the Terminus from Bandra Suburban station, in addition to the existing Khar Road connectivity. The skywalk will be constructed over a track parallel to the flyover at the east side of Bandra station.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 03:23:17 am
