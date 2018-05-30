Sixty-year-old swallows denture with medicine, undergoes surgery

A team of doctors surgically removed a 6-cm denture from the food pipe of a 60-year-old man, who had accidentally swallowed it along with his medicine in Sakinaka.

The denture was removed after a team of five doctors, headed by gastroenterologist Roy Patankar and Tanveer Majid, at Zen hospital in Chembur operated on Abdul Gani’s oesophagus, on March 6. Initially, while doctors thought that the denture would pass out naturally, it did not happen.

“When I first consulted a doctor, I was told that the denture would pass with my stool. While that did not happen, I had to consult another doctor as the pain aggravated. By the time I had my first endoscopy, more than 24 hours had passed and the denture had wedged firmly in my throat. So I had to go for a surgery,” said Gani.

“Gani swallowed his dentures on March 4. Issues of swallowing dentures are very common among older people… In Gani’s case, the denture got stuck inside his food pipe and was tough to remove,” said Patankar.

“We have had cases in which people were unable to survive operations on their throats. We need to maintain extreme care in such situations. We had already told his son that the surgery could turn fatal,” added Patankar.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App