Six years after High Court order: Tender for installing CCTV cameras at police stations this week

Nearly six years after the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all police stations across the state, tenders will be invited for installing the gadgets this week, sources said.

Around 10,000 cameras, sources said, will be required to cover more than 950 police stations across the state under the CCTV camera network. In November last year, a high-powered committee of the state government had increased the budget for installating the cameras to Rs 110 crore from Rs 72.69 crore.

“While several police stations in Mumbai already have CCTV cameras, their counterparts in several parts of the state are yet to be covered under its network. There are specific guidelines (issued by the HC) regarding which parts of the police stations should be covered under CCTV cameras. Accordingly, every police station will require at least eight cameras,” a senior officer said. He added tenders will be opened only if there are three bidders.

To prevent custodial deaths, the Bombay High Court had in August 2014 directed the state government to install CCTV cameras inside police stations. The order was passed in a case of custodial torture that was filed by Leonard Valdaris, whose son Agnelo had died on April 18, 2014, at Wadala Railway police station, and death of one Akash Kharade at Samta Nagar police station.

The state government had initially installed CCTV cameras at 25 police stations across Mumbai. Later, a decision was taken to put up cameras at police stations across the state as well.

The high-power committee initially sanctioned a budget of Rs 72.60 crore for the work and the tender was floated. However, the lowest bidder had submitted a cost of Rs 110 crore, including taxes and service charges, for installation of CCTVs at all police stations, the official said. Following this, in November the budget was increased to Rs 110 crore.

Recently, the Mumbai Police had come in for criticism after Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion, died after he was detained at Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case in October last year. The victim’s family members and his friend alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody. During the inquiry, it had come to light that the police station did not have a functional CCTV camera due to which the reason behind the alleged incident could not be ascertained.

As per the guidelines issued by the high court, the cameras should cover the lock-up, detection room and station house among others a police station. The high court had placed the responsibility of ensuring police station is covered by CCTV cameras to the senior police inspector of the station.

