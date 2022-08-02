scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Six years after demolition, Hancock bridge reopens

BMC reopened the bridge after the Bombay High Court on Monday passed an order allowing interim access to the bridge. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by residents of Wallace Fortuna housing society near the bridge seeking access to the bridge.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 1:37:13 am
In December 2020, the BMC completed construction of the pedestrian portion of the bridge and in January 2021 it was opened for pedestrians only. (Express/File)

SIX YEARS after it was demolished, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday evening opened the newly constructed Hancock bridge for vehicular traffic. However, some work on the bridge still remains to be completed such as painting it, fixing of cat’s eyes and resurfacing a portion of the slip road. Cat’s eyes are small reflective pieces fixed at the edge of roads to guide vehicles as they glow when light from vehicle headlights falls on them.

BMC reopened the bridge after the Bombay High Court on Monday passed an order allowing interim access to the bridge. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by residents of Wallace Fortuna housing society near the bridge seeking access to the bridge.

In January 2016, the approximately 150-year-old Hancock bridge, located between the suburban railway stations of Sandhurst Road and Byculla on the Central line, was demolished during an 18 hour megablock. Work on its reconstruction was completed in February 2020 at a total cost of Rs 75 crore. In December 2020, the BMC completed construction of the pedestrian portion of the bridge and in January 2021 it was opened for pedestrians only.

More from Mumbai

Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said, “On Monday evening, the two lanes of the Hancock bridge were opened for vehicular traffic following the court order. Some work is pending and it will be completed on priority, and it can be done during traffic movement also.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:37:13 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement