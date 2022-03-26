Six-year-old boy, nine-year-old sister run over by truck in Dahisar

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy and his nine-year-old sister were killed after a speeding truck ran over them when they were standing near a rickshaw on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar (east) on Thursday evening. The two children were with their family members and were putting luggage in the rickshaw when the truck rammed them. They were killed on the spot while their mother and another 12-year-old sister were injured.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm near Borivali National Park bridge on the Western Express Highway. The complainant, Pravendrakumar Gupta, 35, a resident of Vasai, is a rickshaw driver who had gone to Punjab with his entire family for a trip. They returned to Borivali railway station around 2.30 pm from Punjab in an express train.

The family reached the Western Express Highway near the bridge and waited for a friend to escort them in a rickshaw. The friend came there and as they were getting into his rickshaw, the speeding truck rammed into his family members. While Gupta escaped with minor injuries, his three children and wife were hit by the truck.

The speed of the truck was such that it went ahead and crashed into the boundary wall. The children Akash, 6, Ashika, 9, Akruti, 12, and their mother Dharmasheela, 35, were hit by the truck. With the help of passersby, the children were rushed to hospital while others caught hold of the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

While Akash and Ashika were declared dead before admission at Shatabdi hospital, Akruti is said to be in a serious condition while Dharmasheela is said to be out of danger. The driver, Shyamsunder Saroj, has been booked under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Gupta told The Indian Express, “The driver looked like he had consumed something. The police said he had taken some medicine. They said he was exhausted. He lost control over the vehicle and after getting down the bridge took an extreme left and rammed into us. I rushed my family members to hospital where both my children died. My daughter is in the ICU. My wife is out of danger but she is unable to speak. My son celebrated his birthday only on March 18.”