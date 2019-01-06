Mumbai: 6-yr-old dies as foot gets stuck between lift, wall

A six-year-old boy died on Saturday when his foot got caught in between the lift door and the wall in his building at Vasai.

The deceased, Ansh Kumar Gond, was coming out of the lift on the first floor when his foot got stuck in the door. However, the lift continued descending towards the ground floor and got stuck in between the two floors with Gond trapped in between the lift and the wall.

The local Waliv police has filed an accidental death report. It is awaiting the lift maintenance report to decide if an FIR needed to be lodged in the case. Palghar police said that Gond, a kindergarten student, used to reside at the Dias Residency building in the Sativali area of Vasai (East) with his parents.

The incident took place around 11 am when Gond was returning home after playing with his friends. “He took a lift from the ground floor to come to his first-floor residence. While coming out, his leg got stuck between the lift and the wall. As he started to pull his leg, the lift started going downwards,” said a police officer.

“With Gond being trapped in between, the lift got stuck midway between the first and ground floors… Gond started shouting for help. Soon, his family members and other residents of the building broke open the lift lock and slowly managed to bring it down,” the officer added.

By the time Gond could be pulled out, he had sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead.

Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said, “We will check if lift maintenance was carried out as per procedure. If there is any negligence, an FIR will be registered for causing death due to negligence.”