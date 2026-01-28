Six times Ajit Pawar proved he was a person of action

Late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, January 28, was known for his brutally honest remarks irrespective of what the situation might have been. Here are six instances where he had put that to practice.

Penchant for perfection

Ajit Pawar’s obsession for cleanliness was known to all in the party and his family. At home, he never liked things out of place. And those who witnessed this recall how he himself would painstakingly get rid of waste paper or rearrange a flower vase on a table to perfection. Some years ago, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule saw Ajit walking at the NCP headquarters with a limp. When she enquired, it came to her notice that as he walked, he stretched out his leg to push back some of the flower pots that were not in row. Anything out of place never missed his sight. At Pawar’s Vidhya Pratishthan in Baramati, if he ever spotted a wrapper or paper lying on the pathway he would pick it up, leaving the students in the campus embarrassed.