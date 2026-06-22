‘Operation Tiger complete’: Eknath Shinde after 6 Sena MPs switch sides

Shinde said, "These Lok Sabha members have now joined the original Shiv Sena that follows the teachings of (party founder) late Balasaheb Thackeray." (File image)

With a formal split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that ‘Operation Tiger is complete’. After days of speculation, six rebel Lok Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), joined the Shinde Sena at an event in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders.

Shinde, who had led a similar major defection leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and subsequently catapulted himself as the Chief Minister of the state four years ago, said his operations are fool-proof and added that Shinde Sena is now the single largest party in the state in terms of MPs.