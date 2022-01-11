Maharashtra: Six of 12 suspended BJP MLAs appear for hearing before deputy speaker

Six of the 12 BJP MLAs, who were suspended from the Legislative Assembly in July last year, on Monday appeared before the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narhari Zhirwal for a hearing on their suspension. The MLAs were asked to come and record their statements before the deputy speaker.

The BJP MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving against the presiding officer in chair.

The suspended MLAs include Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Girish Mahajan, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Parag Alvani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangadia and Abhimanyu Pawar.

Shortly after their suspension, the BJP members had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled for a hearing in the next two days.

“Six MLAs were present on behalf of the 12 MLAs. We submitted our legal statement in writing to the Legislative Secretariat and the deputy speaker. We have been suspended for one year for no wrongdoing. At that time, we were not even heard, ” said Shelar.

“We brought it to the notice of the deputy speaker that, according to the Supreme Court, since the suspension was made in the Legislative Assembly, there is no point in holding the hearing into the same when the House is currently not in session,” said Shelar.