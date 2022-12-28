scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Six new Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai, patients asymptomatic

Currently, there are 48 active Covid-19 cases in the city and the recovery rate stands at 98.3%, while the overall growth rate of Mumbai is around 0.0006%.

Healthcare workers participate at a mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness at J J hospital on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Mumbai reported six new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday. With 2,345 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.25%. Of the six cases that were reported on Tuesday, all the six patients were asymptomatic and no Covid-19 deaths were reported in the city on the day, according to the state Health department.

There are 4,441 Covid-19 beds in Mumbai, out of which 10 are occupied and the rate of hospitalisation is around 0.23%.
Civic officials said even though it is unlikely for the new variant to cause any adverse effect in Mumbai, the civic body has ramped up its available infrastructure for any emergency situation. The official said currently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is equipped to carry out nearly 1.35 lakh tests per day.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 26 new cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of infections to 81,36,552.

More from Mumbai

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,415 and the count of recoveries reached 79,87,972 after 15 patients recovered from the infection during the day, an official said. —With PTI Inputs

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 02:38 IST
