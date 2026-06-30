Six nabbed by Mumbai police in INOX cyber fraud case, 50% of duped amount put on hold

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In the case of a senior accounts executive with INOX group being duped of Rs 10.40 crore over 63 transactions between June 3 and 15, the Mumbai police managed to put a hold on over Rs 5 crore of the amount lost and arrested six persons.
The police have found that the accused, most of whom had provided their bank accounts to cyber criminals, had used the money to make transactions at jewellery shops across the country.
DCP (cyber) Bajrang Bansode said that they arrested six persons in the case, including mule account holders, those that used the cash to purchase jewellery in order to break the money trail and their handles.
Of the six accused arrested, three are from Delhi, two from Bihar, and one from Jalna in Maharashtra.
The fraud began when a senior employee of the company received a WhatsApp message from a number which had the display picture of the company’s director.
The fraudster, who pretended to be the director, told the senior employee to transfer money to some accounts he was sending him, as the director was busy in meetings.
Believing the fraudster, over a period of the next 12 days, the employee ended up transferring Rs 10.40 crore to various bank accounts. It was after he realized that he had been duped and the director had not sent any such message that the company filed a complaint with the south region cyber police station.
Senior inspector of south cyber police station Nandkumar Gopale formed multiple teams to probe the matter. A few days later, the Mumbai Police received a tip off from the Delhi police that two persons had come to withdraw money from one of the accounts where money from the INOX group account had been transferred.
Accordingly, a team from the Mumbai police went to Delhi and took custody of four persons. The accused were placed under arrest and based on their interrogation the police nabbed two other accused.
An officer said that those arrested included accused who had provided their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, those whose job was to purchase jewellery with the money so that the money trail could not be traced and handlers of these accused.
An officer said that they are still on the lookout for the accused who contacted the company and duped the senior employee to transfer money posing as the director.
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