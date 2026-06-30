Six nabbed by Mumbai police in INOX cyber fraud case, 50% of duped amount put on hold

A team from the Mumbai police went to Delhi and took custody of four persons. The accused were placed under arrest and based on their interrogation the police nabbed two other accused. (File)

In the case of a senior accounts executive with INOX group being duped of Rs 10.40 crore over 63 transactions between June 3 and 15, the Mumbai police managed to put a hold on over Rs 5 crore of the amount lost and arrested six persons.

The police have found that the accused, most of whom had provided their bank accounts to cyber criminals, had used the money to make transactions at jewellery shops across the country.

DCP (cyber) Bajrang Bansode said that they arrested six persons in the case, including mule account holders, those that used the cash to purchase jewellery in order to break the money trail and their handles.