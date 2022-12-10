scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Six MLC seats fall vacant in Maharashtra

A senior official said the vacancies will be filled only after civic elections take place.

Two each of the MLCs belonged to the BJP and Congress.
Six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council fell vacant earlier this week with the terms of six MLCs ending on December 5. While two each of the MLCs belonged to the BJP and Congress, one each was from NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The terms of NCP’s Anil Bhonsale (Pune); Congress’ Mohan Kadam (Sangli-Satara) and Amarnath Rajurkar (Nanded); Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi (Yavatmal) as well as BJP’s Chandubhai Patel (Jalgaon) and Parinay Fuke (Bhandara-Gondia) had ended on December 5.

A senior official said the vacancies will be filled only after civic elections take place.

