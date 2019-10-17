Six booked for stealing water worth Rs 73.18 crore in south Mumbai

Six persons have been booked by Azad Maidan police for allegedly stealing water worth Rs 73.18 crore. Police said that the accused had illegally dug well inside their housing compound and then supplied water outside with the help of water tanker operators.

The owner of Pandya mansion Tripuraprasad Pandya, his son Prakash and a relative Manoj Pandya was booked along with the tanker operators Arun Mishra, Shrawan Mishra and Dhiraj Mishra on Wednesday, police said.

“The owner of the mansion was illegally drawing water through pumps and then sold it outside through these tanker operators. On Wednesday, one Sureshkumar Dhokla came to the police station and informed us about the illegal activity taking place inside the mansion. He had procured the details through Right to Information,” an officer from Azad Maidan police station said.

While cross verifying the facts, Azad Maidan police learnt that the accused had stolen lakhs of litres of water between 2006 to 2017 following which a case was registered under sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that no arrest has been made so far as the investigation is still underway.