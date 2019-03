Several high-end cars were gutted in a fire accident at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station in Mumbai late on Wednesday night. The fire has been doused and no casualties have been reported, according to news agency ANI.

Visuals released by ANI revealed that six luxury cars, including a Porche 911 and Mercedes S-Class, were heavily damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.