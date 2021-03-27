Mumbai: Six guilty of Rs 4.7-crore customs duty evasion

A special court in Mumbai convicted six accused on charges of cheating, conspiracy and forgery for customs duty evasion to the tune of Rs 4.72 crore. (File)

A SPECIAL court in Mumbai convicted six accused on charges of cheating, conspiracy and forgery for customs duty evasion to the tune of Rs 4.72 crore.

The court sentenced one of the convicts, Snehalata Jaiswal, to three years in jail with a fine of Rs 3.8 crore. Three others were sentenced to two years in jail with a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh, while one person was sentenced to one year in jail with a fine of Rs 3 lakh. The court also ordered for a fine of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by a firm involved in the offence.

An offence was registered in 1999 with allegations that an appraiser officer of the customs department, in connivance with the accused, had obtained 18 duty entitlement pass book scripts from the director general of foreign trade in Mumbai.

The CBI had claimed that four non-existing companies had submitted forged shipping bills and bank realising certificate to the office of the DGFT for duty free import, causing a loss to the government. Last year, another accused was convicted and directed to pay a fine of Rs 9 lakh.