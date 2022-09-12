Six girls escape from govt rehabilitation centre at night

Six minor girls who were living at the government Girls’ Special Rehabilitation Centre at Govandi fled from there in the wee hours of Sunday.

The local Govandi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons believed to have helped the minor girls.

An officer said that between 3 and 4 am on Sunday, the six girls fled from the centre after someone broke the cement window of the hostel with a stone.

The suspect further removed the iron grill of that window and bent the iron grill on the outside of that window.

The officer said that the six had been placed for care and protection at the Government Girls’ Special Rehabilitation Center (Special Children’s Home) on order of the court.

An officer said that the FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code since the girls are minors. An officer said they are checking CCTV cameras around the centre to track down the route taken by the accused to escape.