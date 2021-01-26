Six get Padma awards from Maharashtra

Among those who were awarded the Padma Shri were Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane, a puppeteer who has worked for the preservation of the Chitrakathi folk art.

Six Maharashtrains were on Monday named as winners of the Padma national awards announced by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Republic Day honours list.

A total of 119 Padma awards were announced, which includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awards.

While no Padma Vibhushan was bestowed on a Maharashtrian this year, the lone Padma Bhushan from the state was Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, the founder leading the chemical company United Phosphorus Limited.

Among those who were awarded the Padma Shri were Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane, a puppeteer who has worked for the preservation of the Chitrakathi folk art.

Others who received the Padma Shri are Namdeo C Kamble, an author for his work in the field of literature and education and Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, one of the founders of Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad – a women’s cooperative involved in manufacturing fast-moving consumer goods. Popat has been awarded for her work in the field of trade and industry.

Girish Prabhine, who runs the Pimpri Chinchwad-based Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam, an NGO that works for the upliftment of children from Pardhi community, has been awarded for his work in the field of social work. Sindhutai Sapkal, who runs orphanages, was also awarded for her work in the field of social work.