Six dead in head-on collision on Mumbai-Goa Highway

SIX PEOPLE died and six others sustained injuries on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, 230 km away from Mumbai. While the car was headed towards Ratnagiri, the bus was on way to Mumbai.

The six deceased had come to Dahisar for a family function, police said. They have been identified as Rajesh Shivgan (24), Pankaj Ghanekar (25), Priyanka Upalkar (21), Hanumant Majalkar (35), his wife Manasi (30) and their six-month-old daughter Bhargavi. “The two families, 11 in all, were returning home in one car. The driver lost control of the car and rammed it into the bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus driver is one of the six severely injured,” a police officer said. All the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Kolhapur.

“We are not yet sure how the accident happened. The car was speeding when it went out of control and collided with the bus… As of now, we have registered a fatal accident report and contacted the next of kin of those injured. Almost all bus passengers have escaped with injuries,” the officer said.

