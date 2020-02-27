Six cops from whose custody accused escaped in Varanasi suspended

Late on February 10, the three policemen, posted at the local arms department of the Mumbai Police, informed the police in Azamgarh that Manoj had escaped, after which they began a search operation, police added. (File) Late on February 10, the three policemen, posted at the local arms department of the Mumbai Police, informed the police in Azamgarh that Manoj had escaped, after which they began a search operation, police added. (File)

The Mumbai Police suspended six policemen after an accused, booked in a fraud case, in their custody allegedly escaped when they took him for a hearing to Varanasi. The accused, who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, managed to persuade the officials to take him to his hometown in Azamgarh for a family function and fled from the back door of his residence, police said.

Police have identified the six suspended policemen as Assistant Inspector Gajanan Chormal, Constables Rambhau Chakor, Anil Mahajan, Balu Mahajan, Sandeep Shinde and Avinash Nagre.

According to police, the six policemen and the accused, identified as Manoj Singh, left Mumbai on February 9. They were to produce Manoj before the Azamgarh court the next day, following which they booked a train ticket the same evening.

Police said after the court appearance, Manoj persuaded three of the policemen to take him to his native place in the evening on the pretext of a family function and fled after they reached there.

Late on February 10, the three policemen, posted at the local arms department of the Mumbai Police, informed the police in Azamgarh that Manoj had escaped, after which they began a search operation, police added.

An FIR was filed at Deedarganj police station under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

After a preliminary inquiry, the three policemen, who escorted Manoj to Azamgarh, were arrested for illegally taking him to his native place. The remaining three policemen, who stayed back in Varanasi, are yet to be traced.

The arrested policemen were later released on bail. A senior IPS officer from the Mumbai Police confirmed the suspension and refused to further comment on the matter.

