Six cats, three days, one shocking pattern: Who’s hunting Mumbai’s strays? Manhunt on

PETA has announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information about the alleged perpetrator. (File image used for representation)

The RCF Police has started an investigation to identify an unknown person behind the killing of six cats in the past week or more in the Govandi area of Mumbai, after an FIR was registered on September 7 based on a complaint lodged by local animal feeder Rubina Abdul Malik Pathan.

Pathan, a resident of Kamawadi near the Shani Temple in Panjrapole, Govandi, reported that she had been feeding and caring for stray cats in the neighborhood for the past five to six years.

The FIR stated that on September 5, when Pathan went to feed the strays at around 10 am, she found two cats with severe head trauma, likely inflicted by a heavy object.