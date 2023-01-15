Six booked for putting up banners to mark birthday of Chotta Rajan

"Notices have been served to all the persons named in the FIR. Further probe is underway," said an officer. (File)

Six persons have been booked by Kurar police for allegedly putting up banners in the Malad area celebrating underworld don Chotta Rajan’s birthday. The police said that the persons booked in the case had also organised a Kabaddi competition.

Four banners were put up at Tanajinagar in Malad (East) announcing a Kabaddi competition on the occasion of Chotta Rajan’s birthday, said the police. When the police came to know of it, all the banners, with the help of BMC , were taken down, following which a case was registered against them as the organisers had put up the banners without permission. A police officer said that no one has been arrested in the case so far. “Notices have been served to all the persons named in the FIR. Further probe is underway,” said an officer.