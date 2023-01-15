scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Six booked for putting up banners to mark birthday of Chotta Rajan

Four banners were put up at Tanajinagar in Malad (East) announcing a Kabaddi competition on the occasion of Chotta Rajan's birthday, said the police.

"Notices have been served to all the persons named in the FIR. Further probe is underway," said an officer. (File)
Listen to this article
Six booked for putting up banners to mark birthday of Chotta Rajan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Six persons have been booked by Kurar police for allegedly putting up banners in the Malad area celebrating underworld don Chotta Rajan’s birthday. The police said that the persons booked in the case had also organised a Kabaddi competition.

More from Mumbai

Four banners were put up at Tanajinagar in Malad (East) announcing a Kabaddi competition on the occasion of Chotta Rajan’s birthday, said the police. When the police came to know of it, all the banners, with the help of BMC , were taken down, following which a case was registered against them as the organisers had put up the banners without permission. A police officer said that no one has been arrested in the case so far. “Notices have been served to all the persons named in the FIR. Further probe is underway,” said an officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 00:44 IST
Next Story

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI Tip-off: Will Washington Sundar get a game? Changes on the card in bowling department for IND

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close