Six BJP corporators in Jalgaon join Sena, more expected today

In a major setback to the BJP, six party corporators from Muktainagar Municipal Council in Jalgaon joined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Four more BJP corporators are expected to join the party on Thursday.

The six corporators were given entry into the Sena after Thackeray tied saffron threads on their hands in Mumbai. Senior Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Gulabrao Patil attended the event.

“Six BJP corporators from Muktaingar have joined the Sena today and four more will join tomorrow. This is a happy moment for us as BJP corporators are joining Sena,” Patil, also the Guardian Minister of Jalgaon, told mediapersons.

The move is also being seen as a setback to Eknath Khadse, who joined the NCP in October last year after quitting the BJP, as these corporators were his supporters.

“It is true that these corporators were Khadse’s supporters when he was in the BJP. When Khadse joined NCP, we felt the corporators will go to NCP but they opted for Sena. They have become a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said Patil.