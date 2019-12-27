Six astronomers and scientists from Mumbai viewed solar eclipse from 21,000 feet

The annual Solar eclipse as seen in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The annual Solar eclipse as seen in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Six astronomers and scientists from Mumbai, including the head of the Nehru Planetarium, viewed Thursday’s solar eclipse at 21,000 feet from a plane specially chartered for the purpose by a start-up working to bring people and space closer.

The hour-long flight was organised by Mumbai-based Space Geeks, a start-up by three astronomy and space researchers. “We have always been looking to make space and science more accessible to people,” said co-founder Chintamani Pai.

“We have conducted various experiments during eclipses in the country.” The idea to observe the eclipse from the air was conceived by Pai, along with fellow researchers during the Chandrayaan-2 landing. “We had organised a public viewing of the event at an educational institute. The idea came to me after that,” he said.

On Thursday, the group had planned to take several flights, but owing to the weather conditions, they could take only one six-seater plane. “With fellow researchers and experts, we took the plane and orbited at an altitude of 21,000 feet…” Pai said.

Nehru Planetarium director Arvind Paranjape was one of the six people who flew in the chartered flight. “It was a unique viewing…We had always observed eclipses from the ground,” he said.

At Nehru Planetarium, along with Thane and Navi Mumbai, several people gathered to view the partial eclipse of the sun. “We get to see eclipses rarely, and they’re mostly not visible. So any chance to see it is always taken up,” Paranjape said.

