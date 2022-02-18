Six arrested for killing 30-year-old in Dharavi

The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested six persons for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man in Dharavi. According to the police, the conspiracy was hatched in a Thane court when the alleged mastermind, who was arrested by DRI in an NDPS case and is still in jail, was produced in court on January 3.

Early on February 12, two unidentified persons fired eight rounds at the deceased, Amir Khan. “He was rushed to Sion hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day,” said an officer.

The police, with the help of CCTV footage from across the central suburbs, started tracing the accused. Crime Branch unit V also conducted a parallel investigation and the officials identified the bikers as Saeed Anis Shaikh and Afsar Shaikh. The duo were arrested.

Subsequently the roles of four other accused, Sahil Shaikh, Saddam Hussein Shaikh, Shoaib Khan and Yasin Shaikh, were identified and they were also arrested from Dharavi.

“We came to know that the group was planning to kill him for over a month,” said an officer, adding, “There are two gangs currently operating in Dharavi. One is K gang led by Kalim Rauf Syed and the six arrested persons work under him. But since his arrest last year in an NDPS case, Khan, who belonged to the rival gang, started threatening and extorting money from the people due to which locals started ignoring the demands made by Kalim’s group.”

On January 3, when Kalim was produced in Thane court, his gang members allegedly informed him about Khan gaining prominence in his area of operation. “Kalim

instructed them to kill Khan. He asked them to go to Uttar Pradesh to buy pistols and live rounds. He also told them to undergo training on firing live rounds which they did in Wadala,” said an officer.