Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Six arrested for duping foreigners via illegal call centre

DCP (crime) Krishnakant Upadhyay said the accused would advertise on social media platforms about a portal www.wbandsmith.com where people could invest in bonds and cryptocurrency, among other investment units, which offer "high rate of returns".

Six persons were arrested by Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Monday for allegedly running an illegal call centre from Goregaon and duping several foreigners. The accused would make calls to foreign nationals, asking them to invest in various investment schemes, and then refuse to refund the money.

DCP (crime) Krishnakant Upadhyay said the accused would advertise on social media platforms about a portal http://www.wbandsmith.com where people could invest in bonds and cryptocurrency, among other investment units, which offer “high rate of returns”. “When anyone clicked on these advertisements, the accused would get a notification, following which they would make Voice over Internet Protocol calls to the victims, most of whom were based in foreign countries,” said Upadhyay.

The accused would then ask the victims to invest money – a minimum of $200 – on these platforms and after they made the payment, it would show up in their account along with the high interest rates they were accruing. However, the trouble began when the investors tried withdrawing the money and found that they could not do so. It was at this point that they realised they had been duped. The crime branch (unit XI) received a tip-off about the call centre operating from Goregaon (west), following which they raided the premises. Police arrested six persons identified as Inderkumar Pashi (30), Irfan Danawala (43), Zahid Shaikh (43), Shriju Panikar (32), Isai Kumar (27) and Ankush Sharma (26).

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody for two days. A police officer said that some of the accused have been arrested earlier for running a similar call centre.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 04:39 IST
