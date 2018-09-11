Six arrested for abducting two men in Thane: Police

Thane Anti-Extortion Cell Sunday arrested six men for allegedly abducting two finance professionals from Rajasthan. The accused had demanded Rs 1 crore, police said.

According to the police, two executives from a Rajasthan-based firm had come to Thane for an investment-related work on September 7. “When the two men arrived, the accused abducted them at knife-point and demanded Rs 1 crore from their colleagues,” said an officer. The accused had kept the men in a hotel and later at a house, police said.

“When their friend came with the money in a cab, the driver, sensing something amiss, noted down the registration number of the vehicle they had gone in and alerted the police,” said an officer.

The police found the car and followed it before arresting the accused and releasing the abducted men in the wee hours of Sunday, sources said. “The accused had finally settled on a sum of Rs 25 lakh, which we have seized and the men who had come to deliver the money have also been released from the abductors,” said the officer.

