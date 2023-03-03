Situation hostile, unable to speak to client: Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife tells HC

The lawyer representing actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Zainab Friday told the Bombay High Court that the “situation in the house is so hostile” that he was not able to speak to his client and therefore could not file an affidavit in reply to the habeas corpus (produce the person) plea by the actor.

Zainab also claimed that she was thrown out of the in-laws house. Siddiqui has filed a plea in the High Court seeking to know the whereabouts of his two minor children, who are in the custody of his estranged wife, who stayed in Dubai for some time and later moved to India.

The actor, through advocate Pradeep Thorat, appearing for Siddiqui, said Zainab and the children are UAE residents and the children’s school has sent an email to him saying that they are on the verge of being rusticated as they have not been attending classes. “Some third person has taken my children out of Dubai,” the actor alleged. He added that Zainab had come to India last November without the children.

Thorat claimed the actor separated from his wife in 2011 and a Khulanama (divorce document under Muslim law) was executed. The children are in her custody and have been staying in Dubai for the last four to five years.

On February 24, a division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik had suggested that the actor and his second wife try to amicably resolve their issues pertaining to the education of their 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

It had also asked advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing the estranged wife, to inform about what was decided regarding the children’s education. Advocate Siddiquee Friday submitted that he himself had found out about four schools in Mumbai for them and had also contacted the school in Dubai if they could provide online schooling as an option and it has agreed on the same.

Siddiquee added that his client and her children were thrown out of the mother in-law’s house with meagre amount with them for their subsistence. They are currently living with their relative and while the seven-year-old son is too young to say anything, the 12-year-old daughter has expressed that she does not want to meet the actor.

The bench asked advocate Siddiquee to put his submissions in an affidavit to be filed within one week.