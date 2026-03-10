SIT to probe ‘irregularities’ in land acquisition in Nandurbar

The probe will cover the alleged acceptance of an irregular gift deed (baksis patra) and the unauthorised mutations carried out in violation of established rules and procedures.

The Maharashtra government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption in the land acquisition and subsequent mutation process at Mouje Gangapur in Nandurbar.

Announcing this in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that no one will be spared in the investigation. The probe will cover the alleged acceptance of an irregular gift deed (baksis patra) and the unauthorised mutations carried out in violation of established rules and procedures.

Bawankule was replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. Highlighting the technical violations in the case, Bawankule said: “There are clear rules governing to whom government or restricted land can be gifted. In this instance, there is no familial or legal relationship whatsoever between the original landowner and the person in whose favour the gift deed was executed. Despite this fundamental mismatch, the revenue machinery accepted the document and carried out mutations. This indicates the existence of a well-organised racket operating right from the beginning. A detailed SIT investigation is therefore essential.”