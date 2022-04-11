SIT set up to probe social media threats to politicians, JCP (crime) to lead team

Joint Commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe has been asked to head the state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has been formed to probe cases of social media threats to politicians in Maharashtra. The formation of the committee was earlier announced by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil during the assembly session in December last year.

A government official said that Bharambe has been asked to lead the SIT and the DCP (detection) too has been roped in along with some junior officers of the Mumbai crime branch as part of the committee. The official said that the job of the committee will be to ensure that cases of threats received by politicians are investigated well and chargesheets are filed in time. It will also include coming up with Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and a list of dos and don’ts when it comes to such cases.

The official said that the SIT has already begun its work and has sought documents regarding cases registered across the state where politicians had been threatened on social media. A source said that they will be checking how many case chargesheets have been filed and will oversee the ones where the chargesheet is yet to be filed. “They will also establish a protocol to be followed by police officials investigating such matters,” the official said.

The demand for a special SIT to probe cases of threats to politicians on social media came up during the winter session in the wake of threats received by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in which a person was later arrested by the police from Bengaluru.

After the issue was raised by Sena leader Sunil Prabhu in the House, Maharashtra Home Minister said, “The sentiments expressed by members in the House and the grievances of different members have been taken into consideration. The safety of the life of a member of the legislature or an ordinary citizen is also equally important. A state-level SIT will be set up to study the issue and a comprehensive policy will be formulated…”